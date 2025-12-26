KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) & Calix (NYSE:CALX) Head to Head Contrast

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) and KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Calix has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KANZHUN has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and KANZHUN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -0.78% -0.69% -0.58% KANZHUN 31.14% 14.94% 11.76%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $831.52 million 4.35 -$29.75 million ($0.12) -455.17 KANZHUN $1.01 billion 8.67 $217.10 million $0.76 27.69

This table compares Calix and KANZHUN”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KANZHUN has higher revenue and earnings than Calix. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KANZHUN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Calix and KANZHUN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 1 2 5 1 2.67 KANZHUN 0 3 4 1 2.75

Calix presently has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.55%. KANZHUN has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than KANZHUN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of KANZHUN shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of KANZHUN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KANZHUN beats Calix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. The company provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Service Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses; Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, an access network solution for automated and intelligent networks; and Calix Revenue EDGE, a premises solution for subscriber managed services. It also offers SmartLife managed services, including SmartHome managed services and applications to enhance, operate and secure the connected experience of subscribers in their home; SmartTown managed services that reimagine community Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous, secure, and managed experience across a BSP's footprint; and SmartBiz managed services that address the business networking and productivity needs of business owners with an all-in-one managed service. In addition, the company provides Wi-Fi systems under GigaSpire and GigaPro brands to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solution for BSP's residential and business subscribers. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About KANZHUN

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

