Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 952,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 608% from the average session volume of 134,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Azincourt Energy Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

