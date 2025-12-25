Critical Review: UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

UTStarcom has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UTStarcom and KVH Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 1 0 0 0 1.00 KVH Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries -11.19% -5.32% -4.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTStarcom and KVH Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $10.88 million 2.22 -$4.37 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $113.83 million 1.17 -$11.05 million ($0.62) -10.98

UTStarcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

Summary

UTStarcom beats KVH Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products. The company also offers packet optical and network synchronization products. It serves telecommunications operators and equipment distributors. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals. It also provides TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; CommBox, ship-to-shore network management software for maritime communications; CommBox Edge, an advanced maritime network optimization and management solution; Starlink, a companion terminal for TracNet and TracPhone systems; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; and TracVision, a satellite television antenna system for vessels, recreational vehicles, buses, conversion vans, and automobiles. In addition, the company offers KVH Elite, a streaming service for leisure yachts; KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems; MOVIElink, a movie distribution solution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivery solution; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery solution; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivery solution; TVlink, a television programming delivery solution; and news from home, a digital newspaper service. It sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

