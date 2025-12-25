Ingram Micro (INGM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) in the last few weeks:
- 12/22/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Ingram Micro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ingram Micro’s payout ratio is 26.02%.
The company’s offerings are organized across several core areas.
