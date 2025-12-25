Ingram Micro (INGM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Ingram Micro had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Ingram Micro had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ingram Micro’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro’s end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company’s offerings are organized across several core areas.

