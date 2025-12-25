Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.15 and traded as low as GBX 554. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 556, with a volume of 37,419 shares.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £514.38 million, a PE ratio of -555.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 520.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile
The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.