Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.32 and traded as low as C$20.60. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$20.79, with a volume of 974,817 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 164,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,487,357.60. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. Also, Director Alexander Morrison sold 38,739 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.36, for a total value of C$827,465.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,458,407.84. The trade was a 25.18% decrease in their position. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas. The producing White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the U.S. and has a licensed capacity of 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year.

