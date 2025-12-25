WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2327 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 304,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.
