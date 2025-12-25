WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ USIN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.45% of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

