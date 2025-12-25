Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 563,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 159,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

