Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.33. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.2990, with a volume of 33,820 shares.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 1.1%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled or with significant business activities in emerging market countries. The fund emphasizes dividend-paying stocks across a range of industries, including financials, consumer staples, industrials and energy, with the goal of generating above-average yield relative to broader emerging market equity indices.
Launched in the mid-2000s under the ING Investment Management brand, the fund became part of Voya Investment Management’s portfolio offerings following Voya Financial’s acquisition of ING’s U.S.
