Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.33. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.2990, with a volume of 33,820 shares.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 580,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 364,907 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 150,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 121.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled or with significant business activities in emerging market countries. The fund emphasizes dividend-paying stocks across a range of industries, including financials, consumer staples, industrials and energy, with the goal of generating above-average yield relative to broader emerging market equity indices.

Launched in the mid-2000s under the ING Investment Management brand, the fund became part of Voya Investment Management’s portfolio offerings following Voya Financial’s acquisition of ING’s U.S.

