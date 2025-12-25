Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.1370. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.1370, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp. in August 2007. Lucara Diamond Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.