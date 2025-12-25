Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.0890. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.0890, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Chase Packaging Trading Up 164.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Chase Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.