Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.0890. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.0890, with a volume of 350 shares traded.
Chase Packaging Trading Up 164.1%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
