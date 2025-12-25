GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and traded as low as $4.79. GrainCorp shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 5,233 shares traded.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) is an Australian agribusiness and global provider of bulk storage, handling, processing and marketing services for grain and related commodities. The company’s integrated supply chain operations enable it to source grain directly from growers, manage inland storage and receival facilities across eastern Australia, and transport commodities to port terminals for domestic and international customers.

Within its core grain division, GrainCorp offers commodity marketing services, risk management solutions and logistics support for the movement of cereal grains such as wheat, barley and canola.

