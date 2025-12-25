Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,156.21 and traded as low as $4,029.72. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,029.72, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Givaudan Trading Down 6.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,126.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4,364.21.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is a Swiss-based global leader in the creation of flavors and fragrances, serving customers across the food, beverage, consumer goods and fine fragrance industries. Established in 1895 and headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland, the company combines scientific research, culinary art and creative design to develop sensory solutions that enhance taste and scent experiences.

In its flavor division, Givaudan works closely with food and beverage manufacturers to formulate ingredients ranging from sweet and savory tastes to functional and natural extracts.

