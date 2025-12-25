Head-To-Head Survey: Ashland (NYSE:ASH) vs. DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) and DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ashland and DAQO New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland -46.25% 7.07% 3.21% DAQO New Energy -53.74% -5.89% -5.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashland and DAQO New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland 2 4 5 0 2.27 DAQO New Energy 1 2 3 1 2.57

Volatility & Risk

Ashland presently has a consensus price target of $63.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. DAQO New Energy has a consensus price target of $27.04, indicating a potential downside of 13.96%. Given Ashland’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashland is more favorable than DAQO New Energy.

Ashland has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAQO New Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Ashland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of DAQO New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ashland shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of DAQO New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashland and DAQO New Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland $1.82 billion 1.49 -$845.00 million ($18.35) -3.23 DAQO New Energy $1.03 billion 2.05 -$345.21 million ($5.14) -6.11

DAQO New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashland. DAQO New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashland beats DAQO New Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions. Its Personal Care segment provides a range of nature-based, biodegradable, and performance ingredients; solutions for toothpastes, mouth washes and rinses, denture cleaning, and care for teeth; and household supplies nature-derived rheology ingredients, biodegradable surface wetting agents, performance encapsulates, and specialty polymers. The Specialty Additives segment offers rheology modifiers, foam control agents, surfactants and wetting agents, pH neutralizers, advanced ceramics used in catalytic converters, environmental filters, ingredients for the manufacturing of ceramic capacitors, plasma display panels and solar cells, ingredients for textile printing, thermoplastic metals, and alloys for welding. Its Intermediates segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone. It offers its products to customers in a range of consumer and industrial markets, such as architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. The company was formerly known as Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Inc. in August 2022. Ashland Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

