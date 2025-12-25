Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) vs. Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Head to Head Comparison

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) and Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gemini Space Station and Antalpha Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gemini Space Station alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Space Station 1 6 6 0 2.38 Antalpha Platform 0 0 0 1 4.00

Gemini Space Station presently has a consensus target price of $23.55, indicating a potential upside of 107.08%. Antalpha Platform has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given Gemini Space Station’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gemini Space Station is more favorable than Antalpha Platform.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Space Station N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antalpha Platform $47.46 million 4.66 $4.39 million $0.48 19.94

This table compares Gemini Space Station and Antalpha Platform”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Antalpha Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Space Station.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Space Station and Antalpha Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Space Station N/A N/A N/A Antalpha Platform 16.63% 18.02% 0.79%

Summary

Antalpha Platform beats Gemini Space Station on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Space Station

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets. As of July 31, 2025, we serve approximately 549,000 MTUs and approximately 10,000 institutions in over 60 countries, with over $21 billion of assets on our platform, over $285 billion in lifetime trading volume, and over $830 billion in transfers processed on our platform. Since our founding, we have watched the overall crypto market capitalization expand from under $10 billion to over $3 trillion as users discover the onchain world. Our core exchange product has expanded over time to become a comprehensive platform for our users to engage with the cryptoeconomy, including a derivatives exchange, staking services, an over-the-counter (“OTC”) trading desk, institutional-grade custody, a New York Department of Financial Services (“NYDFS”)-regulated stablecoin, a U.S. credit card, and a Web3 studio for NFTs. We support a large variety of crypto assets on our platform, including bitcoin, ether, and stablecoins. We strive to deliver a seamless user experience to both retail and institutional users: • Retail: We often serve as a primary gateway for individual retail users into the cryptoeconomy. We provide a user-friendly, secure platform and mobile app for users to buy, sell, store, stake, and transfer a variety of crypto assets. Our products aim to suit the needs of beginners and sophisticated users alike. • Institutional: We provide institutional investors, including asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and corporations with a robust and secure platform to access crypto markets. We offer advanced trading, OTC trading, and institutional-grade custody. On the Gemini platform, a user can begin their crypto journey with $1 or $1 million and engage with our continually updated educational materials to learn about all aspects of the cryptoeconomy. Since our founding, we have sought to adhere to high standards of security, regulation, and compliance. We operate exchanges through regulated entities in the United States and abroad. In addition, we offer digital asset custody services through Gemini Trust, a New York limited purpose trust company. All customer assets are held in full on our platform, ensuring every unit of cryptocurrency or fiat held by a user is available to the user. We hold money transmission licenses (“MTLs”) or the statutory equivalent in all states that require such licenses so that we are able to operate in all 50 states and have direct access to fiat banking rails. We believe our early focus on security and compliance has made us one of the most trusted brands in crypto and on-ramps into the cryptoeconomy. Our crypto-native technology stack at the core of our platform enables us to support advanced functionality and complex blockchain integrations while serving the demands of a global, 24/7/365 crypto market. Our proprietary, in-house custody solutions enable us to offer products that are both secure and easy to use. This approach to security, innovation, and an elegant user experience has created a powerful flywheel effect. Our product innovation and security have attracted a growing, loyal user base, which has allowed us to reinvest in new, innovative products at the forefront of a complex and rapidly growing industry. This furthers our competitive position and helps solidify us as one of the leading on-ramps into the cryptoeconomy. We have grown to a significant scale since our founding and continue to benefit from a loyal user base that expands over time. Longer term, we expect to continue to grow and diversify our transaction-based revenue through the growth of newly launched products, such as derivatives, and the diversification of assets on our platform to represent a wider variety of crypto-asset use cases with less cross-asset correlation in volatility. We also expect growth in non-transaction revenue to contribute to smaller market-based fluctuations in our results. Our total revenue is largely generated from transaction fees earned on volume-based trades across retail and institutional users. For the year ended December 31, 2024, transaction revenue represented 69.7% of total revenue, and our total revenue was $142.2 million, with net income (loss) of $(158.5) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(13.2) million. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, transaction revenue represented 65.5% of total revenue, and our total revenue was $68.6 million, with net income (loss) of $(282.5) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(113.5) million. Our principal executive offices are located in New York, New York.

About Antalpha Platform

(Get Free Report)

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines. We have developed a technology platform, Antalpha Prime, which enables our customers to apply for and manage their digital asset loans while allowing us to closely monitor collateral positions. We empower institutions and corporations to expand their Bitcoin mining business with immediate access to mining machines and sizable financing that is not readily available from conventional financial institutions. We enable Bitcoin miners to find liquidity with loans on capital expenditures and operating costs so that they can hold onto their Bitcoin and better endure the market volatility of Bitcoin prices, also known as HODLing. Supply chain financing for the Bitcoin mining industry represents a significant and largely untapped market opportunity. It is estimated that the market size for digital asset mining machines reached $4.9 billion in 2024, according to the Business Research Company. In addition, we estimate that Bitcoin miners currently spend approximately $8.2 billion annually on operating expenditures. We operate in the large and growing digital economy. Bitcoin is the largest digital asset, with a market capitalization that has grown from approximately $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2014 to $1.9 trillion as of December 31, 2024, according to Statista, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 83% over the past decade. Our addressable market will continue to expand as the value of Bitcoin increases, enhancing the collateral value available for our customers to borrow against. We have established unique strategic relationships with Bitmain and Northstar. As a business that set out to facilitate Bitcoin mining, we initially built our relationship with Bitmain, the world’s largest Bitcoin mining machine supplier, through our network of Bitcoin miners. We work closely with Bitmain across various levels of their organization, from sales to operations to executive management, acting as an integral part of their sales and origination process. We have entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bitmain, under which Bitmain will continue to utilize Antalpha as its financing partner, we have agreed to refer customers to each other, and Bitmain has agreed to provide us with a right of first refusal to serve its customers seeking financing, so long as we offer competitive financing terms. Our funding partner, Northstar, has historically provided almost all of the funding for the loans we originated. Northstar also offers financing solutions, which currently consist of Bitcoin margin loans, or Bitcoin loans, to our non-US customers through Antalpha Prime, for which we earn a technology platform fee. Prior to the 2024 Reorganization, we were affiliated with Northstar by virtue of being its sister company under common ownership of the Parent Company. Mr. Ketuan Zhan, founder of Bitmain, was the ultimate beneficial owner of the Parent Company but he did not take part in its operations. Northstar is currently owned by an irrevocable trust, and the trustee of this irrevocable trust is a professional trustee firm. Mr. Ketuan Zhan is the settlor and beneficiary of the trust and he does not take part in the operation of Northstar. Additionally, we have established key relationships with other Bitcoin ecosystem partners, including leading equipment suppliers, mining pool companies, stablecoin issuers and multi-party computation (MPC) technology providers, all of whom play a vital role in the growth and strength of the digital asset economy. Some of these entities also provide attractive financing to our business through our financing partner, Northstar, creating a mutually beneficial relationship as our products and services complement the growth in our partners’ businesses. For example, our business lowers the threshold to purchase mining machines by providing finance options and promotes the circulation of stablecoins, as our loans are typically settled in USDT. Additionally, we play an important role in securing the Bitcoin network by financing miners that are responsible for validating new blocks on the blockchain. We enable our customers to commence mining operations rapidly. When our customers purchase mining machines from Bitmain using our financing, they purchase machines that have recently been deployed on-rack, enabling them to calibrate the total cost of operation at the particular data center, as well as be able to start Bitcoin mining almost immediately. This approach contrasts with typical direct purchases, which can take up to six months or more, due to the time needed for factory delivery, import customs clearance, hosting site selection, installation and setting up services. Rapid access to Bitcoin mining is a significant benefit to dealing with the volatility of Bitcoin prices. We believe that combining speed to market with attractive financing terms is essential in a volatile and quickly changing Bitcoin mining environment. Our customers benefit from access to a comprehensive network of supply chain vendors tailored for data centers across the U.S., offering services such as machine hosting, yield-monitoring software, and maintenance and repairs. We help our customers engage with relevant vendors after they select a mining site, gain a better understanding of the mining process, and settle vendor payments through hashrate loans using the Bitcoins they mine as collateral. By streamlining Bitcoin mining operations and supporting our customers in navigating a network of mining service providers, we make it easier for them to enter and thrive in the Bitcoin mining industry, regardless of their prior experience. Our service support and ability to provide tailored solutions have enabled us to expand our customer base from traditional Bitcoin miners to non-traditional mining participants, such as family offices and corporations. From inception to December 31, 2024, we facilitated a total of $2.8 billion in loans, including supply chain loans that we originated and Bitcoin loans that we serviced. Due to our overcollateralization requirement at origination and strict risk management capabilities, we did not record any allowance, write-offs or recoveries against the receivables on the supply chain loans that we originated during this period. During the same period, we have not experienced any loan default or lost principal on our loans. Bitcoin is a highly liquid asset, with an average daily trading volume over $62 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024, according to Coingecko. We typically require a loan-to-value (LTV) on collateral of between 50% and 80% at loan origination, depending on the type of loan and other factors. Mining machine loans typically require an LTV of 50% at origination, while hashrate loans typically require an LTV of 60% to 80% at origination. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 97% of our supply chain loan customers had their loans secured by Bitcoin. Collateral in the form of Bitcoin is typically transferred to us for the duration of the loan and remains inaccessible to the borrower until the loan and accounts receivable are fully repaid. Additionally, we secure loans by taking collateral in the form of Bitcoin mining machines. Our mining machine loan customers purchase on-rack mining machines from Bitmain that are housed in facilities that Bitmain leases from third-party data center operators. We require the secured machines to remain on site until the loan and accounts receivable are fully repaid. Our deep understanding of Bitcoin mining, combined with our relationships across a strong network of mining ecosystem partners, including equipment suppliers, mining pool companies and data center operators, enables us to effectively manage collateral like Bitcoin and mining machines. We have seen significant revenue growth and improving profitability. Our revenue primarily consists of technology financing fees charged on the supply chain loans that we originate. Our supply chain loan portfolio, which consists of mining machine loans and hashrate loans, has grown from $344.0 million as of December 31, 2023 to $428.9 million as of December 31, 2024 representing a 25% year-on-year increase. In addition, we enable our financing partner, Northstar, to provide Bitcoin loans to our non-U.S. customers. We contract directly with Northstar’s borrowers, service them over the term of the loan, and earn a technology platform fee for our services. The amount of Bitcoin loans we serviced grew from $220.8 million as of December 31, 2023, to $1,198.7 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 443%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues from technology financing fees increased 274% year-on-year to reach $38.7 million, revenues from technology platform fees increased 859% year-on-year to reach $8.8 million, and total revenues increased 321% year-on-year to reach $47.5 million. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, we recorded net loss of $6.6 million and net income of $4.4 million, respectively. A key driver of our revenue and loan growth has been our innovative and expanding range of products, designed to meet both our customers’ needs while maintaining our high standards for risk management. We began our operations in July 2022 with purchase order financing, allowing Bitmain customers to assign the down payment on their mining machine purchase to us as collateral for loans to cover the remaining balance on their purchase order. In October 2022, we added hashrate financing, allowing borrowers to pledge the Bitcoin that they mine as collateral to finance expenditures on mining-related services. Subsequently, in April 2023, we introduced mining machine financing, in partnership with Bitmain to help their customers finance on-rack mining machine purchases using the purchased machines as collateral. We work closely with our customers to deeply understand their needs and develop innovative, bespoke financing solutions to support their business growth. We aim to leverage Antalpha Prime and our expertise in supply chain financing and risk management to offer customized financing solutions and value-added services for clients across the digital economy. This includes exploring financing options for the purchase of graphics processing units, or GPUs, used for artificial intelligence, a rapidly growing market projected to reach approximately $235 billion in spending in 2024, according to IDC. We believe our supply chain financing and risk management know-how is deployable into different industries requiring massive computing, and that our business model is adaptable to working with leading equipment suppliers and customers who have sizable Bitcoin holdings. In addition, we plan to leverage our risk management know-how to deploy new products and services to our customers that would not require funding from us. Our principal executive office is located in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.