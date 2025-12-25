AGCO (AGCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) recently:

12/22/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

12/19/2025 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – AGCO is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/3/2025 – AGCO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – AGCO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $142.00.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

