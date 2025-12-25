Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $8.57. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS: CCORF) is a global, full-service investment bank and financial services firm providing a range of advisory, financing, research and sales and trading services. The company’s primary business activities include equity and debt underwriting, mergers and acquisitions advisory, institutional brokerage, and wealth management. Through its integrated platform, Canaccord Genuity serves corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients with customized capital markets solutions and strategic advice.
Founded in Vancouver in 1950, the firm has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions, including the 2010 merger with Genuity Capital Markets, which bolstered its corporate finance capabilities.
