Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 888,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Positive Sentiment: Unusual volume and momentum: trading volume was well above the 50?day average, which often drives short?term rallies as momentum and short?covering amplify price moves. This is the most direct market reason for the price increase.

Unusual volume and momentum: trading volume was well above the 50?day average, which often drives short?term rallies as momentum and short?covering amplify price moves. This is the most direct market reason for the price increase. Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout/strength: the 50?day moving average (C$0.21) is above the 200?day (C$0.17) and the stock is trading near its 12?month high, a setup that can attract technical and momentum buyers.

Technical breakout/strength: the 50?day moving average (C$0.21) is above the 200?day (C$0.17) and the stock is trading near its 12?month high, a setup that can attract technical and momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Solid liquidity/low leverage: reported quick ratio (~5.5) and current ratio (~4.6) suggest the company has ample short?term liquidity and a low debt?to?equity (0.22), easing investor concerns about near?term funding needs.

Solid liquidity/low leverage: reported quick ratio (~5.5) and current ratio (~4.6) suggest the company has ample short?term liquidity and a low debt?to?equity (0.22), easing investor concerns about near?term funding needs. Neutral Sentiment: Market data reference: summary trading stats and metrics are published on MarketBeat and reflect the intraday move. MarketBeat ECR page

Market data reference: summary trading stats and metrics are published on MarketBeat and reflect the intraday move. Neutral Sentiment: Possible external catalysts (unknown): for a junior exploration miner like Cartier, common news that triggers moves includes drill results, resource updates, permitting, financings or analyst coverage — I don't have specific articles you referenced to confirm which (if any) occurred today.

Possible external catalysts (unknown): for a junior exploration miner like Cartier, common news that triggers moves includes drill results, resource updates, permitting, financings or analyst coverage — I don’t have specific articles you referenced to confirm which (if any) occurred today. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing loss profile: the company shows a negative P/E (losses), which means gains are speculative and dependent on exploration success or longer?term project economics rather than current earnings.

Ongoing loss profile: the company shows a negative P/E (losses), which means gains are speculative and dependent on exploration success or longer?term project economics rather than current earnings. Negative Sentiment: Small?cap/volatility risk: market cap (~C$108M) and beta (~1.26) indicate above?average volatility and liquidity risk; intraday spikes can reverse quickly if no confirming fundamental news follows.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$108.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

