Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hubbell (HUBB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB):

12/21/2025 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Hubbell is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2025 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2025 – Hubbell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Hubbell is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2025 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $431.00 to $456.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

