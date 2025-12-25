Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $2.15. Ready Capital shares last traded at $2.2250, with a volume of 3,906,821 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $371.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -26.18%.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4,494.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation is a specialty finance real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires and manages commercial real estate loans and related assets. The company offers financing solutions across a variety of property types, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use assets. Ready Capital focuses on delivering flexible loan structures to meet the diverse needs of borrowers in the small balance and middle-market sectors.

Through its small balance commercial real estate lending platform, Ready Capital provides loans typically ranging from $1 million to $15 million for acquisitions, refinancings, renovations and bridge financing.

