Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.97 and traded as low as $43.28. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 7,083 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sound Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 1.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 4,863.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community?oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

Featured Stories

