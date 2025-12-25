Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.52 and traded as low as GBX 53.65. Record shares last traded at GBX 54, with a volume of 146,033 shares trading hands.

Record Stock Up 3.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Record (LON:REC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Record had a net margin of 430.56% and a return on equity of 680.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Record plc will post 4.691358 earnings per share for the current year.

About Record

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies. We can simplify currency for you and provide cost-effective solutions to almost all currency-related challenges. Our clients are asset managers, pension funds, foundations, and other institutional investors.

Our asset management team offers best in class, yield-seeking strategies across various private market asset classes including EM Debt, Digital Lending, Private Credit and Infrastructure strategies.

