Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.21. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 30,220 shares trading hands.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending and Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending and Packaging USA, and Other. A majority of its revenue is derived from the distribution of fluids in the United States of America.

