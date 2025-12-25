WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Plans Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WTBN)

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2424 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ WTBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 6,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,710. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBN. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 336.8% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 83.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 99,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 14,761.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally. WTBN was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by WisdomTree.

