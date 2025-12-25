Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.41 and traded as high as GBX 94.75. Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 94.64, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands.

Castelnau Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.50. The company has a market capitalization of £311.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Castelnau Group

In other news, insider Richard Brown acquired 17,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £15,184.16. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group was formed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited in 2020. The listed structure creates a permanent capital vehicle with which to make long-term investments and acquisitions of all structures and sizes.

The business of Castelnau Group is capital allocation. This means that Castelnau Group sits at the centre of the holdings and helps to divert resources towards the most valuable opportunities. Conversely, it is also Castelnau’s responsibility to restrict investment into areas that don’t make sense.

This includes making investments externally and moving resources around between holdings.

