YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.69. 916,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,728,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.969 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5,425.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:TSLY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.

