YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.69. 916,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,728,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.969 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5,425.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.
