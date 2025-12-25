PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 188,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 197,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
The PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) is an actively managed, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The fund seeks to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global fixed income and income-related securities.
PAXS employs a broad credit strategy that spans corporate debt, structured finance instruments and emerging market debt.
