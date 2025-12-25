PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 188,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 197,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) is an actively managed, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The fund seeks to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global fixed income and income-related securities.

PAXS employs a broad credit strategy that spans corporate debt, structured finance instruments and emerging market debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.