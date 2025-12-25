RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 627 and last traded at GBX 632. 695,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,391,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS1 shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RS Group from GBX 800 to GBX 700 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 720.

The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 575.84.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share for the quarter. RS Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.24%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably.

