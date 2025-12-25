Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.8327 and last traded at $0.8313. 33,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 14,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8290.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Operadora de Sites Mexicanos from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks. The company also provides site construction services for braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopole towers, and masts.

