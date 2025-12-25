Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09. 219,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 242,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth $330,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,625,000.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

