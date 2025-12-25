Head-To-Head Comparison: Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) vs. Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 70.0% of Bioxytran shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioxytran and Lisata Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$2.37 million ($0.03) -2.66 Lisata Therapeutics $1.00 million 17.98 -$19.99 million ($2.13) -0.96

Bioxytran has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lisata Therapeutics. Bioxytran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lisata Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -1,510.01% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -79.04% -65.79%

Risk & Volatility

Bioxytran has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bioxytran and Lisata Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lisata Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,052.53%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats Bioxytran on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing. It is also developing ProLectin-Rx, a polysaccharide derived from pectin that binds to, and blocks the activity of galectin-1, a type of galectin for treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

