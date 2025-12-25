Head-To-Head Contrast: B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) & Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dogness (International) and B&M European Value Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 1 0 0 0 1.00 B&M European Value Retail 1 3 0 2 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dogness (International) and B&M European Value Retail”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $20.71 million 7.02 -$5.10 million N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail $7.11 billion 0.31 $407.01 million N/A N/A

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. It offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

