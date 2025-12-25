Shopify (SHOP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2025 – Shopify had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Shopify had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

12/17/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Shopify had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Shopify had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Shopify had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/4/2025 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2025 – Shopify was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2025 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

12/1/2025 – Shopify had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Shopify had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

12/1/2025 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

11/24/2025 – Shopify had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Shopify had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2025 – Shopify had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/6/2025 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

11/5/2025 – Shopify was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Shopify was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Shopify was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/4/2025 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

11/4/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

