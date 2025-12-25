GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.50. 10,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 69,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GlucoTrack in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GlucoTrack presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlucoTrack stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) by 102,125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.85% of GlucoTrack worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

