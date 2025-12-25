B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.82. 25,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 29,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILYN) is a diversified financial services firm that offers an integrated suite of advisory, investment, and restructuring solutions. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the company provides services across several key segments, including investment banking and capital markets, asset management, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, restructuring and advisory, and merchant capital. Its broad platform enables clients to access tailored financing, strategic guidance and execution support across both public and private markets.

In its investment banking and capital markets business, B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.