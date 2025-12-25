Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 34,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 44,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTEK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maris-Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maris-Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTEK

Maris-Tech Stock Up 2.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maris-Tech stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Maris-Tech worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maris-Tech

(Get Free Report)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.