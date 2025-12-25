Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,453 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the November 30th total of 124,019 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ICOI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,866. Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Free Report) by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,030 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.87% of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF seeks to generate monthly income by investing in options tied to Coinbase (COIN) stock, utilizing a covered call strategy to capitalize on market volatility.

