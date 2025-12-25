Short Interest in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Increases By 275.0%

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 104,986 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the November 30th total of 27,993 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 3,842.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 197,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 185,164 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 845,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 155,064 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 98,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,905. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.