Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 888,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
- Positive Sentiment: The stock has increased today on much higher-than-average volume, which suggests renewed investor interest or fresh news/coverage that’s drawing attention. This kind of volume spike can amplify short-term price moves.
- Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet indicators are strong for a junior miner/explorer: quick ratio 5.52, current ratio 4.55 and low debt-to-equity (0.22). Those metrics reduce near-term financing risk but may not by themselves move the stock without project news.
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical posture is constructive: current price sits at the 1?year high, 50?day MA (C$0.21) is above the 200?day MA (C$0.17), indicating short?to?medium term momentum that can attract technical buyers.
- Negative Sentiment: Negative P/E (?6.13) signals the company is not profitable — typical for exploration companies — but it increases investment risk and sensitivity to dilution if funding is required.
- Neutral Sentiment: Other risk markers: beta ~1.26 implies above-market volatility; 1?year range C$0.08–C$0.25 shows wide swings typical of juniors. These are background factors investors weigh alongside any news.
Cartier Resources Trading Up 16.7%
The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26.
Cartier Resources Company Profile
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.
