First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Short Interest Down 89.3% in December

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 95 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 889 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDMV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.13.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.