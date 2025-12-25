YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO) Short Interest Update

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 421,375 shares, a growth of 567.9% from the November 30th total of 63,085 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 211,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.28% of YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MARO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 117,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

About YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (MARO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MARA Holdings, Inc stock (MARA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys MARO was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

