TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.85 and last traded at GBX 55.85. 550,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,059,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.70.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities.

