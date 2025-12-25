AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Down 83.0% in December

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,287 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the November 30th total of 95,946 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE AFB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 80,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,365. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $149,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,445. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 328.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

