Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Drops By 83.9%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,224 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the November 30th total of 32,367 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,022 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,276 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $59.26.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

