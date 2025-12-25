Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Short Interest Down 89.1% in December

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,309 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 57,871 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hennessy Advisors presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 47,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

