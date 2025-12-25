Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Declines By 97.0%

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,629 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 53,410 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.23. 277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376. Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a market cap of $712.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

