Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.0050 and last traded at $33.2540. 1,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.9717.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,628,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.