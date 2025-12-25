Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Decreases By 90.3%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,930 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 61,377 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

Moving iMage Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol MITQ, designs, manufactures and integrates digital signage solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings encompass both hardware and software platforms that support high-definition displays, interactive kiosks and touchscreen environments. Moving iMage’s systems are engineered to deliver dynamic content, remote monitoring and scalable network deployment to meet evolving customer needs.

Its product lineup includes commercial-grade LCD and LED displays, media players, digital signage enclosures and interactive touchscreen modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.