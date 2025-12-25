Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 46 and last traded at GBX 46. 27,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 182,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50.

Sanderson Design Group Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of £30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported GBX 2.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Lewis acquired 40,000 shares of Sanderson Design Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £19,600. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all. The Group’s portfolio of brands includes Zoffany, Morris & Co, Sanderson, Harlequin, Clarke & Clarke and Scion, as well as manufacturing businesses, Anstey and Standfast & Barracks.

